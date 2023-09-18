Al-Hilal vs Navbahor: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Hilal and Navbahor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal will take on Navbhor in their AFC Champions League group stage opener at the King Fahd International Stadium on Monday.

Al Hilal are on an unbeaten run of six matches and have won their last four matches in a row. The much-awaited debut of Neymar happened in their 6-1 win over Al Riyadh. The Brazilian star came on after the hour-mark and made an impact with an assist.

Navbahor are second in the Uzbekistan Super League standings but are winless in their last four league matches. However, they won their most recent outing - a 2-0 win over Termez in the Uzbekistan Cup.

Hilal vs Navbahor kick-off time

Date: September 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm EDT Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

How to watch Hilal vs Navbahor online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels and the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hilal team news

Neymar may have to sit this one out as he picked up a knock ahead of the game.

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has told reporters when delivering a fitness update on his squad: “After today's training, we will decide the five foreign stars that will be in the game's list. Neymar and Michael have minor discomfort and we need to make sure that they are 100 per cent ready to play the game.”

Jesus will have to cope without the services of midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki, who has been sidelined with an ACL injury since January.

Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Jahfali, Abdulhamid; Neves, Kanno; Al Dawsari, Malcolm, Michael; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti Midfielders: Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinković-Savić, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael

Navbahor team news

The Navbahor camp has not reported any fresh injury concerns ahead of their AFC Champions League group stage opener against Hilal.

Toma Tabatadze scored two goals as Navbahor beat Termez in their most recent outing. He has seven league goals already and is fifth in the race to be the league's top scorer.

Navbahor predicted XI: Yusupov, Golban, Khashimov, Milović, Yoldoshev, Iskanderov, Đokić, Boltaboev, O'runov, Abdukholikov, Tabatadze.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yusupov, Nesterov, Khodzhae Defenders: Milović, Yuldoshev, Čermelj, Urunov, Ismoilov, Ivanović, Golban, Khashimov, Jurabekov Midfielders: Akhmedov, Boltaboev, Iskanderov, Abdumannopov Forwards: Yakhshiboev, Sobirzhonov, Abdukholiqov, Joraboev, Đokić, Tabatadze

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Al Hilal and Navbahor.

Useful links