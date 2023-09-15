Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Hilal and Riyadh, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal will take on Al-Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League clash at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Friday.

Since their Arab Club Champions Cup defeat at the hands of Al Nassr, Hilal have managed to win four out of their last five matches and remain unbeaten during this run. As a result, they are comfortably in the top-four after five rounds of matches.

Riyadh, on the other hand, are winless in their last four matches and have lost three league games in a row. They will be desperate for points but it will be a difficult challenge up against Neymar and co.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hilal vs Riyadh kick-off time

Date: September 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm EDT Venue: Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium

The game between Hilal and Riyadh will be played at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 2 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Hilal vs Riyadh online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fuboTV, FOX Sports Plus and Shahid in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels and the platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hilal team news

Neymar made history less than a week ago by becoming Brazil's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Pele's long-standing record. All eyes are now on the 31-year-old as he gets ready for his debut with Al-Hilal.

Unfortunately, manager Jorge Jesus will have to cope without the services of midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki, who has been sidelined with an ACL injury since January.

Another new addition, Aleksandar Mitrovic, had a memorable debut, netting a hat-trick to secure a victory for Hilal in their previous outing. The former Fulham player is expected to maintain his position in the starting lineup.

Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Jahfali, Abdulhamid; Neves, Kanno; Al Dawsari, Malcolm, Michael; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan Defenders: Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti Midfielders: Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinković-Savić, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael

Riyadh team news

Riyadh will be without 27-year-old midfielder Hussain Ali Alnowaiqi, who has been absent for the last three matches since sustaining an injury in August.

Senegalese player Bouly Junior Sambou has successfully returned from a muscle issue, and is poised to finally make his debut for Al Riyadh.

Riyadh predicted XI: Campana; Tosca, Asiri, Arslanagic; Al Khaibari, Ndong, Toure, Kurdi; Juanmi, Musona, Al Rashidi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Najjar, Al-Bawardi, Campaña, Al-Shammari Defenders: Kurdi, Al-Shwirekh, Al-Shuwayyi, Toșca, Al-Dossari, Al-Dossari, Al-Nowaiqi, Al-Mutairi, Assiri, Arslanagić, Al-Munaif, Al-Qahtani Midfielders: Al-Aqel, Al-Khaibari, Al-Aqel, Ndong, Al-Zaqaan, Touré, Al-Rashidi, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Yami, Juanmi, Musona, Al Abbas, Al-Harajin, Al-Saeed, Al-Houti, Gray

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2005 Al Hilal vs. Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League October 2004 Al Riyadh vs. Al Hilal Saudi Pro League

