Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal will take on Al Ittihad in the first leg of the AFC Champions League quarter-final at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday.

Hilal are unbeaten this season and they topped their group stage with five wins and a draw. They have won 20 out of 22 games in the Saudi Pro League so far as well, making them the firm favourites for this tie. Their previous outing was also a league game against Ittihad, and they won that game 3-1.

Ittihad will be looking to bounce back from that 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al Hilal. It was a result that was hard to take as N'Golo Kante had opened the scoring for Ittihad in the 12th minute before Hilal took over. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time

Date: March 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: Kingdom Arena

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena, with kick-off at 1 pm ET on March 5 for fans in the US.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

Neymar remains sidelined for Al-Hilal, still recovering from a cruciate ligament tear suffered in October.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been prolific, scoring in both of their last 16 fixtures and totaling seven goals in the tournament. He will be expected to lead the charge once again.

Al Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Al-Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, N. Al-Dawsari; Neves, Kanno; Al-Faraj, Malcom, S. Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie Defenders: Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari, Almufarrij, Ali Barnawi Midfielders: Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Zaid, Al-Zaid Forwards: Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani

Al-Ittihad team news

Al Ittihad are grappling with injuries as Ahmed Bamsaud, Ahmed Sharahili, and Abdullah Al-Jadaani are all sidelined with cruciate ligament tears, while Luiz Felipe is recovering from a muscle tear.

Al-Hilal made three changes to their starting lineup between the first and second legs against Navbahor, with Saad Al Mousa, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, and Karim Benzema stepping in for Madallah Al-Olayan, Marwan Al-Sahafi, and Romarinho. A similar lineup can be expected in the quarter-final as well.

Al-Ittihad predicted XI: Al-Mayouf; Al-Sqoor, Hawsawi, Hegazi, Kadesh; Kante, Fabinho; F. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Sahafi; Hamdallah, Benzema.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh, Al-Jadani Defenders: Hegazy, Felipe, Al Hawsawi, Sharahili, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa Midfielders: Kanté, Fabinho, Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/03/2024 Al-Hilal 3-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 01/09/2023 Al-Ittihad 3-4 Al-Hilal Arab Club Champions Cup 05/08/2023 Al-Ittihad 1-3 Al-Hilal Arab Club Champions Cup 17/05/2023 Al-Hilal 2-2 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 23/04/2023 Al-Ittihad 0-1 Al-Hilal (AET) King's Cup

Useful links