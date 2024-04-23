Al-Hilal vs Al-Ain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Hilal and Al-Ain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ain will travel to face Al Hilal in the second leg of the AFC Champions League semi-final at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday.

The Saudi Pro League side beat Al Ittihad 4-0 on aggregate in the quarter-final but fell to a 2-4 defeat against Al Ain in the first leg of this contest. They will be hopeful of mounting a comeback in the second leg in front of their home crowd.

UAE side Al Ain stunned Al Nassr in the previous round and will hope to convert their two-goal advantage from the first leg into a victory to book a place in the final of the competition.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ain kick-off time

Date: April 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm EST Venue: Kingdom Arena

The match will be played at Kingdom Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Ain team news

Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba, who missed the first leg of this tie due to an injury, is not anticipated to return to the Al-Ain squad for the upcoming Tuesday clash.

Al Ain will be hoping the rest of the squad can turn up and make it a successful away matchday by protecting their first-leg advantage.

Ain predicted XI: Eisa; Al-Ahbabi, Al-Hashemi, Autonne, Erik; Al Baloushi, Nader, Park, Palacios; Romero, Rahim.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Eisa, Bu Senda Defenders: Mohamed, Hashemi, Kouadio, Erik, Shakir, Hassan Midfielders: Park, Palacios, Trawri, Nader, Barman, Al-Baloushi, Erik Forwards: Atzili, Kaku, Santos

Al Hilal team news

The home team is still missing Neymar, their star signing, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in October.

Muteb Al Mufarrij is also nursing a cruciate ligament injury, which is likely to keep him sidelined until the season's end.

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is unavailable due to a hamstring injury sustained during their match against Al Shabab.

Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Albulayhi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari; Alhamddan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/04/24 Al Ain 4-2 Al Hilal AFC Champions League 07/05/19 Al Hilal 2 - 0 Al Ain AFC Champions League 05/03/19 Al Ain 0 - 1 Al Hilal AFC Champions League 02/04/18 Al Ain 2 - 1 Al Hilal AFC Champions League 13/02/18 Al Hilal 0 - 0 Al Ain AFC Champions League 11/09/17 Al Hilal 3 - 0 Al Ain AFC Champions League

