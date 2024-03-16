Al-Hilal vs Damac: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Damac, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New world record holders and runaway Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal can break their own record of 28 consecutive competitive wins when they welcome Damac to the Kingdom Arena on Saturday.

Jorge Jesus' side broke The New Saints' previous record of 27 straight wins as the Blue Waves defeated Al-Ittihad 2-0 in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Damac will be looking to record consecutive wins for the first time in this calendar year following a 1-0 league win against Al-Wehda on March 7.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Damac kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Kingdom Arena

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Damac will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Saturday, March 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Damac online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial) and Fox Soccer Plus.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live action on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

Continuing without Neymar, who is ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament tear, Jesus could name a similar line-up from the Al-Ittihad win.

However, Abdullah Al-Hamdan could replace Salman Al-Faraj in the XI after coming on as a second-half substitute for the latter the last time out.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is hot on the heels of Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo for the Golden Boot, as the Serbian would once again feature alongside Malcom and Salem Al-Dawsari in the attack.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves, Al-Hamdan; Malcom, Mitrovic, S. Al-Dawsari

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom, Mitrovic

Damac team news

Goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba will be serving the second of his three-match suspension after being sent off against Al-Ettifaq earlier this month. So Abdulbasit Hawsawi should continue to deputise in goal.

Elsewhere, too, Damac boss Cosmin Contra is expected to stick to the side that defeated Al-Wehda in their previous game.

Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani would hence keep his place upfront.

Damac possible XI: Hawsawi; S. Al-Hawsawi, Al-Rashidi, Bedrane, Al-Anazi; Hamed, Antolic; Al-Zain, Stanciu, N'Koudou; A. Al-Shahrani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hawsawi, B. Al-Shahrani Defenders: Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Rashidi, Al-Anazi, Al-Obaid, S. Al-Hawsawi, A. Al-Hawsawi, Faqihi Midfielders: Hamed, Munshi, Majrashi, Antolic, Stanciu, A. Al-Shahrani, Qahtani, N'Koudou, Makeen, Al-Bishi, Al-Zain Forwards: Ceesay, Harisi, Solan, Al-Juhani

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Hilal and Damac across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 21, 2023 Damac 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League May 19, 2023 Damac 0-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League December 31, 2022 Al-Hilal 2-2 Damac Saudi Pro League May 7, 2022 Damac 2-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League November 4, 2021 Al-Hilal 2-0 Damac Saudi Pro League

Useful links