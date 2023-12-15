Al-Hilal vs Al-Wehda: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Wehda, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal can go 10 points clear atop the Saudi Pro League standings table when the Blue Waves welcome Al-Wehda at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Friday.

The hosts are on a 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions following a 3-0 win over Al-Taawoun in the King's Cup on Monday, while the Knights of Mecca will be aiming for back-to-back league wins after beating Al-Akhdoud 2-0 last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Wehda kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm EDT Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Wehda will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 1 pm EDT on December 15 in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Wehda online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch on Shahid, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

Neymar continues to nurse his ACL injury, but Aleksandar Mitrovic will once again fill the former's void in attack.

Come off the bench in the Al-Taawoun win, Ruben Neves is set to return to the XI here.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bono; Al Burayk, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Abdulhamid; Al-Faraj, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Malcolm, Mitrovic, S. Al-Dawsari.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Juwayr, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcolm, Mitrovic

Al-Wehda team news

Left-back Islam Hawsawi is back from a ban and is likely to replace Abdullah Al-Bukhari in the XI.

Having joined from Al-Hilal, Odion Ighalo will be the one to lead the line of attack.

Al-Wehda possible XI: Munir; Al-Mowalad, El Yamiq, Duarte, I. Hawsawi; Anselmo, Bakshween, Fajr; Goodwin, Ighalo, Noor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Munir, Attieh, Atallah Defenders: El Yamiq, Duarte, Al-Hafith, Makki, I. Hawsawi, Al-Bukhari, Al-Hajri, Al-Mowalad, Kireiri Midfielders: Bakshween, Anselmo, Al-Harbi, Al-Qarni, Fajr, Al-Hajji, N. Hawsawi, Al-Qahtani, Al-Azizi, Goodwin, Al-Eisa, Akouz, Noor Forwards: Van Crooij, Al-Bishi, Al-Ali, Ighalo, Al-Ghamdi, Asiri, Al-Naji

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Hilal and Al-Wehda across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 12, 2023 Al-Hilal 1-1 (7-6 pen.) Al-Wehda King's Cup March 2, 2023 Al-Wehda 3-3 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League September 16, 2022 Al-Hilal 3-0 Al-Wehda Saudi Pro League March 11, 2021 Al-Wehda 2-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League December 13, 2020 Al-Hilal 1-2 Al-Wehda Saudi Pro League

