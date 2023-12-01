Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Friday's game involving the Saudi Pro League top-two can be instrumental in the title race, as Al-Nassr will be aiming to go within a point behin current leaders Al-Hilal.

The hosts are on a seven-game winning run in the league following a 9-0 thrashing of Al-Hazm and come into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Navbahor in the AFC Champions League.

On the other hand, preceding a goalless draw in the Asian top flight, Al-Nassr had extended their winning run in the league to five games with a 3-0 result against Al-Okhdood.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm EDT Venue: King Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 1 pm EDT on December 1 in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch through Shahid, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Hilal team news

The Blue Waves did not seem to miss Neymar much in their brilliant run so far. The Brazilian is ruled out for the rest of the campaign with an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus has kept Aleksander Mitrovic fresh for the tie as the former Fulham man was rested against Navbahor.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bounou; Koulibaly, Al Burayk, Al Bulayhi, Abdulhamid; Neves, Kanno, Michael; Al Qahtani, Mitrovic, Malcom.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Enazi, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulayhi, K. Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Juwayr, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcolm, Mitrovic

Al-Nassr team news

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro issued an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's injury scare, as the Portuguese was unable to see out the full 90 minutes in the club's latest AFC Champions League game, with a neck issue forcing him off.

Meanwhile, Nawaf Al-Aqidi will continue to deputise for injured goalkeeper David Ospina.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Alaqidi; Al-Boushal, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana, Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 12, 2023 Al-Hilal 1-1 (1-2 AET) Al-Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup April 18, 2023 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League December 26, 2022 Al-Nassr 2-2 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League March 3, 2022 Al-Nassr 0-4 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League February 21, 2022 Al-Nassr 1-2 Al-Hilal King's Cup

