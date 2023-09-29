Al-Fayha vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Fayha and Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Fayha will host Saudi Pro League leaders Al Ittihad at King Fahd International Stadium on Friday. The hosts are struggling and they are placed seventh on the league standings whereas Karim Benzema's team is a point above second-placed Al Hilal in the standings after seven rounds.

Ittihad are on an impressive run, having won eight out of their last nine matches across all competitions. The struggling Fayha shouldn't be too much of a challenge for Nuno Santo's team. Fayha recently ended a poor run of six consecutive matches across all competitions without a single win. They will take confidence from the two wins in their last two matches to pose a challenge and make life difficult for the league leaders.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fayha vs Ittihad kick-off time

Date: September 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am EDT Venue: King Fahd International Stadium

The game between Fayha and Ittihad will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 11 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Fayha vs Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Shahid in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fayha team news

Fashion Sakala has been in fine form, finding the net five times in the first seven league games. He is the team's leading goal-scorer this season and the former Rangers forward is expected to once again take the lead in the final third.

There is uncertainty surrounding 24-year-old Nawwaf Al Harthi's availability for Vuk Rasovic's team. He had to be substituted in the middle of the second half during the match against Al Riyadh on Tuesday due to an injury concern.

Fayha predicted XI: Stojkovic; Al Baqawi, Khaibari, Al Rashidi, Konan; Ryller, Cimirot; Sabiri, Majrashi, Onyekuru; Sakala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Duqayl, Al-Kassar, Al-Thumairy, Stojković Defenders: Al-Rashidi, Konan, Al-Khaibari, Haqawi, Al-Baqawi, Al-Shuwaish, Al-Dowaish, Al-Aman, Majrashi, Al-Rammah, Al-Khalaf, Al-Qaydhi Midfielders: Zidan, Al-Safri, Kaabi, Cimirot, Mandash, Al-Muqbel, Al-Surur, Al-Muqbel, Ryller, Al-Anazi, Sabiri, Jadhami Forwards: Onyekuru, Nwakaeme, Sakala, Majrashi, Al-Jubaya, Al-Burayk, Al-Abdulmenem

Ittihad team news

Al Ittihad will enter the match without the presence of Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazy, who has been sidelined since May due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Their 32-year-old goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Jadani also remains unavailable due to an ACL injury.

Karim Benzema will need a few more days to recover from his injury and is not expected against Fayha. on Friday.

Ittihad predicted XI: Al-Mayouf; Shanqeeti, Felipe, Kadesh, Al-Olaitan, Bamasud; Kante, Fabinho; Romarinho; Al-Amri, Camara.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid Defenders: Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari, Felipe Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi Forwards: Jota, Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Al Fayha 0 - 3 Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League March 2023 Al Fayha 1 - 1 (P) Al Ittihad King's Cup January 2023 Al Ittihad 2 - 0 Al Fayha Super Cup January 2023 Al Ittihad 3 - 0 Al Fayha Saudi Pro League April 2022 Al Fayha 1 - 0 Al Ittihad King's Cup

