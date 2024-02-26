Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Hilal will take on Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League at the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium on Monday. Neymar's team is unbeaten this season and top of the standings after 20 matches. They have a seven-point lead over the second-placed Al Nassr.

Al Hilal are heading into this game on the back of a 3-1 second-leg (6-2 aggregate) win over Sepahan in the AFC Champions League which helped them book their place in the quarter-final. It is difficult to predict anything other than a win for Hilal, as their opponents are eighth in the standings with only half of Hilal's accumulated points - 28 from 20 games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal kick-off time

Date: February 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium

The match will be played at the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 9 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo an FS2 in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Al-Ettifaq team news

Al Ettifaq has a clean bill of health with no reported injuries. After securing a crucial victory against Al Khaleej last week, manager Steven Gerrard might opt for an unchanged lineup for the upcoming match.

Moussa, leading the team with seven goals this season, is set to lead the attack, supported by Gray and Cameroonian international Karl Toko Ekambi.

Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Yousef, Hendry, Madu, Al Shamrani; Dawran, Medran, Wijnaldum; Ekambi, Dembele, Gray.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari Defenders: Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar Midfielders: Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: M. Dembele, Quaison, Gray

Al Hilal team news

Al Hilal are dealing with several absences. Neymar, notably, continues his recovery journey from a cruciate ligament tear, that sidelined him since last October.

Mohammed Al Owais and Muteb Al Mufarrij are also nursing injuries, with no immediate return to action expected for either player.

Al Hilal predicted XI: Bounou; Al-Beerik, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Milinkovic-Savic, Neves; Michael, Malcolm, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie Defenders: Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari, Ali Barnawi Midfielders: Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Zaid, Al-Zaid Forwards: Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/08/23 Al Hilal 2 - 0 Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 18/03/23 Al Hilal 3 - 0 Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 21/12/22 Al Hilal 4 - 0 Al Ettifaq King's Cup 06/10/22 Al Ettifaq 0 - 0 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 11/05/22 Al Ettifaq 0 - 2 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League

