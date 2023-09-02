Al-Ettifaq vs Damak: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The Steven Gerrard-led side, Al-Ettifaq will be looking to register their third win in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League when they play host to Damak on Saturday.
After a positive start with a couple of wins, the Commandos have since picked up just one point from the last two games following a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal.
With Al-Ettifaq in the top five, Damak reel at 12th position. The visitors are yet to win a game this season with a loss in their opener followed by three straight draws.
Al-Ettifaq vs Damak kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 2, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2pm EDT
|Venue:
|Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Damak will be played at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 2pm EDT on September 2 in the United States (US).
How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Damak online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream online live through Shahid.
Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Al-Ettifaq team news
With star striker Vitinho missing from training after being forced off in the Al-Hilal loss, it is unlikely that the Brazilian will play a part here.
Moussa Dembele may be involved despite a muscle problem alongside Robin Quaison and Ali Abdullah Hazazi.
Gerrard's former team-mate Jordan Henderson is fit for a start in the middle, while defender Marcel Tissenard will hope to shake off his niggle.
Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Abdulrahman, Tisserand, Hendry, Al-Khateeb; Henderson, Ozdemir, Hazazi; Quaison, Dembele, Ali
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Dawasari
|Defenders:
|Al-Alaeli, Hendry, Tisserand, Velkovski, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Sayyaf, Al-Shammrani, Al-Hawsawi, Ghazi, Abdulrahman, Oumar
|Midfielders:
|N. Hazazi, Ozdemir, F. Al-Ghamdi, Mahzari, Henderson, A. Hazazi, H. Al-Ghamdi, A. Al-Ghamdi, Al-Dossari, Al-Kuwaykibi
|Forwards:
|Dembele, Quaison, Qarradi
Damak team news
Damak boss Cosmin Contra has comparatively a fully-fit squad to choose from.
We could see a similar XI from the 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh with a three-man backline consisting of Hassan Al-Shammani, Farouk Chafai and Abdelkader Bedrane.
Gambian forward Assan Ceesay will lead the attack.
Damak possible XI: Zeghba; Al-Shammani, Chafai, Bedrane; Al-Hawslawi, Antolic, Munshi, Al-Ammaar; Al-Bishi, Nkoudou; Ceesay
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zeghba, Hawswi, Al-Mahasneh
|Defenders:
|Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Rashidi, Al-Ammar, Al-Anazi, Hassoun, Al-Hawsawi, Faqihi
|Midfielders:
|Maher, Munshi, Al-Mousa, Majrashi, Antolic, Al-Oneazi, N'Koudou, Makeen, Harisi, Al-Bishi, Al-Zain
|Forwards:
|Abu Shrarh, Ceesay, Al-Juhani, Solan
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 28, 2023
|Al-Ettifaq 2-0 Damak
|Saudi Pro League
|Dec 15, 2022
|Damak 0-0 Al-Ettifaq
|Saudi Pro League
|Mar 17, 2022
|Damak 1-0 Al-Ettifaq
|Saudi Pro League
|Oct 30, 2021
|Al-Ettifaq 0-1 Damak
|Saudi Pro League
|Mar 11, 2021
|Damak 1-1 Al-Ettifaq
|Saudi Pro League
