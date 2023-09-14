Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Akhdoud and Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Akhdoud will host Ittihad in a Saudi Pro League fixture at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Thursday.

The defending champions will strive to secure their fifth win in six league matches when they take on the newly-promoted Al-Akhdoud.

The Jeddah-based team experienced a thrilling 4-3 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Al Hilal just before the international break. In contrast, Al-Akhdoud secured a 1-0 victory over Al Riyadh in their most recent match.

Akhdoud vs Ittihad kick-off time

Date: September 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am EDT Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

The game between Akhdoud and Ittihad will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 11 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Akhdoud vs Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Shahid in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels and the OTT platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Akhdoud team news

Ahead of their match against Ittihad, Al-Akhdoud manager Jorge Mendonca will be relieved there are no new injury worries within the team.

Leading the offensive line will be Cameroonian striker Leandre Tawamba. In the goalkeeping department, Brazilian goalkeeper Paulo Vitor will keep his place. Meanwhile, Romanian attacking midfielder Florin Tanase will look to build upon his current record of one goal and one assist.

Akhdoud predicted XI: Vitor; Al Zabdani, Kvirkvelia, Alyami, Bruca, Al Mansour; Collado, Al Muwallad, Tanase, Al Harthi; Tawamba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vitor, Sha'en, Rahma Defenders: Faraj, Kvirkvelia, Burca, Al Zabdani, Khamis, Al Mansour, Al-Rio Midfielders: Jahif, Al Muwallad, Al-Harthi, Tanase, Al Shaikh, Al Hatila, Al-Salim, Al-Yami, Collado Forwards: Mostafa, Nayef, Al Hamam, Tawamba

Ittihad team news

Al-Ittihad will be without Ahmed Hegazy, Abdullah Al-Jadani, and Aseel Abed for the foreseeable future due to injuries.

Karim Benzema will lead the attack, with N'Golo Kante and Fabinho behind him in the midfield.

Abderrazak Hamdallah, who has netted five goals in as many league games this season, is likely to play just behind Benzema as he aims to surpass Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in the scoring charts.

Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Alolayan, Hawsawi, Sharahili, Bamsaud; Kante, Fabinho; Romarinho, Hamdallah, Coronado; Benzema.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid Defenders: Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi Forwards: Jota, Benzema, Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Al Ittihad and Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League.

