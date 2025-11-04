How to watch today's Akron vs Massachusetts NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Akron Zips will take on a struggling Massachusetts Minutemen at the InfoCision Stadium on Tuesday night, in what is expected to be a highly entertaining fixture. On one hand, there are the Zips, who have won only three games so far. On the contrary, there are the Minutemen, who are yet to record a victory in the competition.

The Zips enter this game on the back of a win against the Buffalo Bulls. Although that victory has brought some relief after the heavy 35-10 defeat to Kent State, the Zips will be eager to build their momentum by edging the Minutemen on Tuesday.

The Minutemen have been unlucky this season, with no victories to date. Moreover, a lump sum of injuries have imposed a negative impact on their campaign too. When they take the field on Tuesday evening, they'll hope to secure their first win of the season and boost their morale for the remainder of the competition.

Akron vs Massachusetts: Date and kick-off time

The Akron vs Massachusetts game will be played on November 4 at the InfoCision Stadium.

Date November 4, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue InfoCision Stadium Location Akron, Ohio

How to watch Akron vs Massachusetts on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : CBS Sports Network

: CBS Sports Network Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Akron vs Massachusetts Team News

Akron Team News

The Zips have a huge list of players with undisclosed injuries, and they'll be questionable for this clash. A notable name is running back Marquese Williams, who missed a number of games in October. His status is being monitored, but his involvement in this fixture is questionable.

Massachusetts Team News

The Minutemen have around 20 players who are either ruled out or questionable. Key players like wide receiver Jacquon Gibson, running back Rocko Griffin, linebackers Derrieon Craig and Timmy Hinspeter, and offensive lineman Mao Glynn are set to be absent from this game.