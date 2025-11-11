How to watch today's Akron vs Kent State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Akron Zips are all set to host the Kent State Golden Flashes in a vital clash for both sides. The Zips are in somewhat better position than the Golden Flashes thanks to their 4-6 record. They enter this game on the back of two successive wins over UMass (44-10) and Buffalo Bulls (24-16), and a victory against Kent State will help them take a step towards ensuring their eligibility for the bowl.

Kent State have played nine matches so far and won just three. In October, they won twice against Bowling Green and UMass, but lost out to 11th-ranked Oklahoma and Toledo. Their start to this month was underwhelming, as they lost 17-13 to Ball State. Heading into the Akron Zips game on the back of a loss, the Golden Flashes will be eager to produce their A-game and return to winning ways.

Akron vs Kent State: Date and kick-off time

The Akron vs Kent State game will be played on November 11 at the InfoCision Stadium.

Date November 11, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue InfoCision Stadium Location Akron, Ohio

How to watch Akron vs Kent State on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN U

: ESPN U Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Akron vs Kent State Team News

Akron Team News

The Zips have a long list of questionables, among which a few notable players are wide receivers Khalil Witherspoon, Myles Walker, and Alex Adams, tight end Jake Newell, defensive backs Alex Branch, Justin Anderson, and DJ Stepney, offensive linemen Javirea Moore and Dayne Shor, and running back Marquese Williams.

Kent State Team News

Kent State have two players listed as questionable for this game - defensive lineman Antonio Bottiggi and tight end Terik Mulder. Other injured players, like quarterback CJ Montes, wide receiver Ali Fisher, offensive lineman Cecil Wilson, running back Anthony Jeffery, and defensive lineman Garrett Dial, are out.