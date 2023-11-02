Ajax vs Volendam: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Eredivisie game today

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Ajax and Volendam, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Current relegation battlers in Eredivisie 2023-24, Ajax and Volendam are set to face off at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday.

Maurice Steijn stepped down as Ajax head coach in the aftermath of the 4-3 league loss to Utrecht, while assistant coach Hedwiges Maduro took charge of the club's next two games in all competitions.

Following defeats against Brighton and PSV in the Europa League and Eredivisie, respectively, Ajax have appointed former player John Van’t Schip as interim coach for the rest of the season.

While Ajax sit at rock bottom of the league table, Volendam are two points clear courtesy the latter's 3-1 win against Excelsior last Friday.

Ajax vs Volendam kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena

The Eredivisie match between Ajax and Volendam will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on November 2 in the United States (US).

How to watch Ajax vs Volendam online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Goalkeepers Germino Rulli and Jay Gorter, besides outfield players in Devyne Rensch, Sivert Mannsverk and Amourricho van Axel Dongen are all out injured.

Both Borna Sosa and Carlos Forbs, who missed the PSV loss, are expected to shake off their knocks for Thursday's outing.

The likes of Jakov Medic, Benjamin Tahirovic, Silvano Vos, Georges Mikautadze and Chuba Akpom will all look to prove subject to Van't Schip naming them in the line-up.

Ajax possible XI: Ramaj; Gaaei, Medic, Hato, Sosa; Van den Boomen, Tahirovic, Taylor; Bergwijn, Brobbey, Forbs

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Gorter, Ramaj, Pasveer Defenders: Sutalo, Hato, Kaplan, Medic, Sosa, Avila, Salah-Eddine, Gaaei Midfielders: Tahirovic, Vos, Taylor, Van den Boomen, Berghuis, Hlynsson Forwards: Brobbey, Akpom, Mikautadze, Bergwijn, Forbs, Godts

Volendam team news

While Koen Blommestijn, Luke Le Roux, Brian Plat, Joey Antonioli and Robin Maulun are set to remain sidelined on account of injuries, Xavier Mbuyamba is a doubt after missing the Excelsior win due to illness.

Josh Flint is on standby in case Mbuyamba is not fit, while Volendam boss Matthias Kohler would otherwise name a similar line-up from the last game.

Newcastle United loanee Garang Kuol should feature alongside Robert Muhren and Bilal Ould-Chikh in attack.

Volendam possible XI: Backhaus; Ouur, Benamar, Flint, Cox; De Haan, Mirani, Twigt; Ould-Chikh, Muhren, Kuol

Position Players Goalkeepers: Backhaus, Lauwers, Van Oevelen Defenders: Mbuyamba, Benamar, Mirani, Flint, Van Duijl, Cox, Buur, Payne, Douiri Midfielders: Twigt, Booth, De Haan, Nazih, Klomp, Gustavo, Ould-Chikh, Reyes Marizan Forwards: Muhren, Zeefuik, Fiemawhle, Hoeve, El Kadiri, Kuol, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Jan 26, 2023 Ajax 1-1 Volendam Eredivisie Dec 7, 2022 Ajax 5-4 Volendam Club Friendlies Oct 8, 2022 Volendam 2-4 Ajax Eredivisie Sep 25, 2013 Ajax 1-1 (4-3 AET) Volendam KNVB Beker Feb 22, 2009 Ajax 2-1 Volendam Eredivisie

