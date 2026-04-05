As the machine has no emotions or feelings, Koora decided to pose several controversial questions to the AI and present the answers without editorial intervention.

The question we pose in episode 125 of the series is currently a hot topic among football fans: “What is the predicted result of the Inter Milan v Roma clash in matchday 31 of the Serie A?”

(Note): All answers, including any linguistic or factual errors they may contain, are reproduced exactly as provided by the AI. Watch



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Answer

Today’s match between Inter Milan and Roma, on 5 April 2026, is expected to be a decisive clash in the title race and the battle for Champions League qualification. Based on the season’s data and current statistics, here is the specific prediction:

Predicted result: Inter Milan 2-0



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Explanation and reasons:

1. Home advantage and the crowd:

Inter Milan go into the match top of the Serie A table with 69 points from 30 games, and boast a strong record at their Giuseppe Meazza stadium with 11 wins and two draws against just two defeats this season, making them the clear favourites.

2. Attacking prowess and defensive solidity:

Inter boast the league’s most potent attack (66 goals) and the strongest defence (conceding just 24 goals). In contrast, Roma (sixth with 54 points) are struggling for goals, having scored just 40, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in most of their recent away matches.

3. Absentees and line-up:

Although Inter are without goalkeeper Yann Sommer and Henrikh Mkhitaryan through injury, the return of captain Lautaro Martínez (top scorer with 14 goals) and Federico Dimarco’s brilliance in creating chances give the team a qualitative edge. Roma, for their part, are struggling with poor results away from home, having lost three of their last four matches played away from the Olimpico.

4. Recent history:

The head-to-head record heavily favours Inter, with the Nerazzurri securing nine wins in their last 11 encounters against Roma, including a 1-0 victory in this season’s first leg.



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