How to watch today's Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Women's Big Bash League match: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 32nd game of the 2024 Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) will feature a showdown between the Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women at Karen Rolton Oval this Tuesday.

It has been a challenging campaign for the Strikers, who find themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings with just 4 points from eight matches and a net run rate of -0.594. However, they finally snapped their losing streak in their previous outing, securing their second victory of the season with an impressive 38-run triumph over Hobart Hurricanes Women.

On the other hand, the Scorchers are sitting in fourth place with 8 points from seven matches, maintaining a slightly positive net run rate of 0.099. They will be looking to bounce back after a 7-wicket defeat against Sydney Thunder Women in their last match.

Interestingly, the Strikers have dominated recent meetings with the Scorchers, claiming victories in both clashes over the past two seasons. The question now is whether they can capitalize on this history and reignite their faltering campaign with another win against Perth.

How to watch Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Women's Big Bash League match online - TV channels & live streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Streaming service: Fubo

In the United States (US), the match between Adelaide and Perth will be available to watch on Willow TV. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which is currently offering a 7-day free-trial to new members.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Women's Big Bash League start time, weather conditions & pitch report

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Start time: 2:10 am EDT Venue: Karen Rolton Oval Location: Adelaide, Australia

The Women's Big Bash League cricket match between Adelaide and Perth will be played at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, Australia.

It will start at 2:10 am EDT on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in the US.

Weather Conditions: The Karen Rolton Oval offers a batter-friendly surface, typical of Australian wickets, with consistent bounce and carry that benefits seam bowlers early on. However, the ball comes onto the bat nicely, allowing batters to strike through the line with confidence, suggesting a high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Weather conditions in South Australia are expected to be ideal for cricket, ensuring no interruptions and a full contest.

Team news & squads

Adelaide Strikers team news

In their previous outing, the Adelaide Strikers set a modest total of 140-7 batting first but delivered a fiery bowling display, skittling the Hobart Hurricanes for just 102. Madeline Penna stole the show with a sublime 60 off 40 balls, anchoring the innings.

Meanwhile, Tahlia McGrath, their standout performer this season, was instrumental with the ball, bagging 4-13 to dismantle the Hurricanes' lineup. McGrath, the team’s top run-scorer, has amassed 204 runs in 8 innings, boasting an average of 34 and a strike rate of 128. Contributions from Bridget Patterson and Katie Mack could also be pivotal in this critical clash.

Adelaide Strikers possible XI: Smriti Mandhana, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Orla Prendergast, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe

Perth Scorchers team news

Meanwhile, the Perth Scorchers, batting first at the MCG, posted a competitive 170-5, thanks to a magnificent knock of 97 off 64 balls by Beth Mooney. However, their total proved insufficient as the Sydney Thunder chased it down with an over to spare. Mooney remains a vital cog for the Scorchers, sitting among the season's leading run-scorers with 286 runs in 7 innings at an impressive average of 40.55 and a strike rate of 139. While consistency from other batters has been lacking, skipper Sophie Devine remains a dependable asset.

On the bowling front, Alana King has spearheaded Perth’s attack, claiming 14 wickets in 7 matches at an economy of 7.03. Support from Chloe Ainsworth and Amy Louise Edgar, who have picked up 9 and 7 wickets respectively, will be crucial as the Scorchers aim to bounce back.

Perth Scorchers possible XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Jones, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Amy Louise Edgar, Lilly Mills, Ebony Hoskin