AC Milan vs Trento: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season match between AC Milan and Trento, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Trento in their penultimate friendly fixture ahead of the 2023-24 season of Serie A. Milan are coming off a penalty shoot-out victory over Monza in the Trofeo Silvio Berlusconi only a day ago.

New signing Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock for Milan in that game but the lead did not last long. Going into a penalty shoot-out, Milan converted five goals and their opponents missed their sixth.

Trento finished 14th in Serie C this season, and will be hoping to get much-needed minutes under their belt before their season opener.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Milan vs Trento kick-off time

Date: August 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm EDT Venue: Milanello

The game between AC Milan and Trento will be played at the Milanello Sports Centre on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 12pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Milan vs Trento online - TV channels & live streams

The AC Milan vs Trento fixture will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official channels after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Milan team news

Milan will have to cope without Davide Calabria, who suffered an injury against Juventus and is training alone amid ongoing recovery process.

In the attacking third, ideally Rafael Leao and Pulisic would be expected to team up with Olivier Giroud. However, having played against Monza on Tuesday, it is likely that the lineup will be heavily rotated against Trento.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Mirante, Sportiello, Vásquez Defenders: Ballo-Toure, Caldara, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjær, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders: Adli, Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Pulisic, Reijnders, Romero, Saelemaekers Forwards: Colombo, De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Okafor, Origi, Rebic, Traore

Trento team news

Trento will be without Simone Saporetti after the club recently agreed to a mutual termination of contract with the player.

The Italian team has no fresh injury concerns to deal with and will hope to give their best against Milan ahead of the new season. They beat Cittadella 3-1 and then lost to Palermo in their two friendlies so far.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cazzaro, Tommasi, Marchegiani, Desplanches Defenders: Fabbri, Trainotti, Ferri, Garcia, Galazzini, Simonti, Semprini, Di Cosmo, Brighenti, Garofalo, Vitturini, Barison Midfielders: Damian, Attys, Terrani, Osuji, Ballarini, Sipos, Suciu, Sangalli Forwards: Petrovic, Pasquato, Carletti

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first meeting between AC Milan and Trento. Trento will have to be at their very best to survive in the game against the former Serie A champions.

