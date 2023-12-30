This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AC Milan vs Sassuolo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
Serie A
team-logo
San Siro
team-logo
Watch on Paramount+
Jovic Salernitana Milan Serie AGetty
Serie AAC MilanAC Milan vs SassuoloSassuolo

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Sassuolo in the Serie A at the San Siro on Saturday. Milan are third in the standings, 12 points behind leaders Inter and seven behind second-placed Juventus.

Milan have lost only twice in their last nine outings across all competitions. They will be hoping to close the gap to the top with a win. Sassuolo are winless in their last four games and will be looking to avoid a fifth fixture without a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Sassuolo kick-off time

Date:December 30, 2023
Kick-off time:12pm ET
Venue:San Siro

The match between AC Milan and Sassuolo will be played at the San Siro on Saturday, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Stefano Pioli faces ongoing challenges in the defensive department as injuries persist, with Fikayo Tomori recently joining the sidelined players. Additionally, there's concern about the availability of Serbian striker Luka Jovic, who picked up an ankle injury in the encounter with Salernitana.

Yunus Musah, dealing with a muscular issue, is undergoing separate training, while Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Malick Thiaw, Mattia Caldara, Tommaso Pobega, and Noah Okafor remain unavailable.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Simic, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
Defenders:Tomori, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi
Midfielders:Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero
Forwards:Traore, Chukwueze

Sassuolo team news

The main offensive threat for the visiting team is the evergreen Domenico Berardi, who boasts an impressive record of 11 goals and seven assists against the Rossoneri in Serie A. Fortunately, Berardi has recovered from an illness that kept him out of last week's match against Genoa.

Nevertheless, Sassuolo faces challenges with multiple players unavailable. Uros Racic, Daniel Boloca, Gregoire Defrel, Matias Vina, and Mattia Viti are all expected to miss the upcoming trip to Lombardy.

Sassuolo predicted XI: Consigli; Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Pedersen; Henrique, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Bajrami, Lauriente; Pinamonti

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Consigli, Cragno, Pegolo
Defenders:Viña, Erlić, Pedersen, Ferrari, Viti, Toljan, Ruan, Missori, Falasca
Midfielders:Bajrami, Henrique, Racic, Thorstvedt, Volpato, Boloca, Obiang, Lipani
Forwards:Berardi, Lauriente, Pinamonti, Castillejo, Alvarez, Mulattieri, Konradsen Ceide, Defrel, Russo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
January 2023AC Milan 2 - 5 SassuoloSerie A
August 2022Sassuolo 0 - 0 AC MilanSerie A
May 2022Sassuolo 0 - 3 AC MilanSerie A
November 2021AC Milan 1 - 3 SassuoloSerie A
April 2021AC Milan 1 - 2 SassuoloSerie A

Useful links