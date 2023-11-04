How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will want to stick around in the Serie A top-three with a win over Udinese to San Siro on Saturday.

The Rossoneri were not able to protect a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw in the league by Napoli last weekend.

At a time Stefano Pioli's men remain without a win for three straight games in all competitions, Udinese are yet to claim their first Serie A win this term.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Udinese kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm EDT Venue: San Siro

The Italian Serie A match between AC Milan and Udinese will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm EDT on November 4 in the United States (US).

How to watch AC Milan vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

While Pierre Kalulu suffered a thigh injury in the Napoli draw, Malick Thiaw is back from his ban and should partner Fikayo Tomori at the back.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Samu Chukwueze, Marco Sportiello and Ismael Bennacer all remain unavailable for selection, but Simon Kjaer could make it back in the squad.

In lieu of the upcoming UCL tie against PSG, Christian Pulisic is set to miss the game at the weekend, while either Luka Romero or Noah Okafor can link up with Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao up front.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Musah, Krunic, Reijnders; Romero, Giroud, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Krunic, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore

Udinese team news

Udinese boss Gabriele Cioffi is set to revert to a more familiar line-up following the rotations in the 2-1 Coppa Italia loss against Cagliari in the mid-week.

However, the Italian gaffer will still be without the services of Gerard Deulofeu, Brenner, Kingsley Ehizibue, Enzo Ebosse and Thomas Kristensen through injuries.

Meanwhile, all of Jaka Bijol, Nehuen Perez and Roberto Pereyra should return to the line-up.

Lorenzo Lucca will feature up front.

Udinese possible XI: Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Kabasele; Ebosele, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Kamara; Pereyra; Lucca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silvestri, Okoye, Padelli Defenders: Perez, Bijol, Masina, Kabasele, Tikvic, Guessand, Kamara, Zemura, Ferreira Midfielders: Walace, Camara, Samardzic, Lovric, Payero, Pereyra, Zarraga, Quina, Ebosele, Ballarini, Pejisic, Ake Forwards: Lucca, Success, Davis, Semedo, Diawara, Thauvin, Asante, Pafundi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Mar 18, 2023 Udinese 3-1 AC Milan Serie A Aug 14, 2022 AC Milan 4-2 Udinese Serie A Feb 25, 2022 AC Milan 1-1 Udinese Serie A Dec 11, 2021 Udinese 1-1 AC Milan Serie A Mar 3, 2021 AC Milan 1-1 Udinese Serie A

Useful links