AC Milan vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Milan and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After winning their fourth straight Serie A opening game, AC Milan will be eyeing another three points when they play host to Torino at San Siro on Saturday.

With Sandro Tonali having left during the summer, Stefano Pioli would be pleased to see new recruit Christian Pulisic join Olivier Giroud on the scoresheet in the 2-1 win over Bologna.

On the other hand, Toro were held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted outfit Cagliari last weekend.

AC Milan vs Torino kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 14:45 pm EDT Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Torino will be played at the San Siro football stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 14:45 pm EDT on August 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch AC Milan vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be streamed live on Paramount+ in the US. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Midfielder Yunus Musah is back from a ban, but Milan's lineup against Torino should be similar to the one in the Bologna win.

Pulisic should well continue alongside Giroud and Rafael Leao in the front three, with Musah likely to join summer signings Noah Okafor and Samuel Chukwueze on the bench.

Following knee surgery, Ismael Bennacer is the only absentee for the hosts.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Krunic, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Origi, Colombo, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze, Traore

Torino team news

Stationed at left-back, former Milan player Ricardo Rodriguez is the captain of the side.

Antonio Sanabria will be looking to break his three-game goalless run against the Rossoneri, with Nikola Vlasic and either Yann Karamoh or Nemanja Radonjic playing the supporting roles in attack.

Demba Seck is out with a shoulder issue, while Koffi Djidji and David Zima have recently recovered from their respective injury setbacks.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ilic, Ricci, Vojvoda; Radonjic, Vlasic; Sanabria.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Berisha, Gemello, Fiorenza Defenders: Schuurs, Boungiorno, Zima, Rodriguez, Djidji, N'Guessan, Vojvoda, Lazaro, Bellanova, Bayeye, Dembele Midfielders: Ricci, Tameze, Ilic, Ilkhan, Linetty, Gineitis, Vlasic Forwards: Sanabria, Pellegri, Karamoh, Radonjic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 10, 2023 AC Milan 1-0 Torino Serie A Jan 11, 2023 AC Milan 0-0 (0-1 AET) Torino Coppa Italia Oct 30, 2022 Torino 2-1 AC Milan Serie A Apr 10, 2022 Torino 0-0 AC Milan Serie A Oct 26, 2021 AC Milan 1-0 Torino Serie A

