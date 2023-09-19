AC Milan vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's taken Newcastle United 20 long years to mark their return to the Champions League, with the Magpies making the trip to San Siro to take on AC Milan on Tuesday.

In contrasting results in their respective domestic leagues, the Magpies ended a three-game losing run with a 1-0 win over Brentford, while the Rossoneri's three-game winning run was was snapped when they went down 5-1 to Inter Milan last weekend.

With PSG and Dortmund in the group, every game in Group F would be a must-win for all sides involved here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45pm EDT Venue: San Siro

Venue and timing of the match between AC Milan and Newcastle United will be played at the San Siro football stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:45pm EDT on September 19 in the United States (US).

How to watch AC Milan vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and is not available to stream online live in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Christian Pulisic is reportedly set to be dropped to the bench for AC Milan's Champions League opener against Newcastle. As such, Samuel Chukwueze is likely to get the nod to feature alongside Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao.

Stefano Pioli would continue to be without the services of center-back Pierre Kalulu due to a thigh problem, but Fikayo Tomori would return from suspension to possibly replace Mallick Thiaw at the back.

Meanwhile, Ismael Bennacer is a long-term absentee after a knee surgery.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Reijnders, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Krunic, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze, Traore, Jovic

Newcastle team news

Sandro Tonali will be raring to face his former side after making it to the bench against Brentford, with Elliott Anderson to drop out as a result, while Alexander Isak is likely to replace Callum Wilson at the center-forward position.

However, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe's concern would be around Joelinton's availability as the midfielder picked up a knock to his knee while on Brazil duty, but Joe Willock and Emil Krafth are sure to miss out through injuries.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier, Manquillo Midfielders: Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Longstaff, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Murphy Forwards: Barnes, Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time AC Milan and Newcastle United face each other across all competitions.

Useful links