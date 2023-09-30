AC Milan vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan are back at San Siro to square against Lazio in a Serie A tie on Saturday.

With 15 points from six games, Rossoneri secured a 3-1 win at Cagliari to go level on points with current leaders Inter.

So Stefano Pioli's men will want to keep the pressure on their arch-rivals while facing the visitors, who last defeated Torino 2-0.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm EDT on September 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch Milan vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Mike Maignan is set to return in between the sticks, taking back his place from Marco Sportiello.

Elsewhere, in attack, Olivier Giroud is likely to start ahead of Noah Okafor despite the latter getting his name on the scoresheet against Cagliari.

Having come on as a substitute in the same game, Rafael Leao should also return to the XI.

Other than long-term absentee Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic is ruled out with a muscular problem.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze

Lazio team news

Enduring a busy schedule, Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri can be expected to ring in some changes once again, as the likes of Danilo Cataldi, Matteo Guendouzi and Daichi Kamada would throw in their hats to start at San Siro.

Juventus loanee Nicolo Rovella will hope to retain his place in the middle, while skipper Ciro Immobile should lead the line of attack.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Hysaj, Romagnoli, Casale, Marusic; Kamada, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Basic, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 6, 2023 AC Milan 2-0 Lazio Serie A Jan 24, 2023 Lazio 4-0 AC Milan Serie A Apr 24, 2022 Lazio 1-2 AC Milan Serie A Feb 9, 2022 AC Milan 4-0 Lazio Coppa Italia Sep 12, 2021 AC Milan 2-0 Lazio Serie A

Useful links