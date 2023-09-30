AC Milan vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AC Milan are back at San Siro to square against Lazio in a Serie A tie on Saturday.
With 15 points from six games, Rossoneri secured a 3-1 win at Cagliari to go level on points with current leaders Inter.
So Stefano Pioli's men will want to keep the pressure on their arch-rivals while facing the visitors, who last defeated Torino 2-0.
AC Milan vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm EDT
|Venue:
|San Siro
The Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 12 pm EDT on September 30 in the United States (US).
How to watch Milan vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
AC Milan team news
Mike Maignan is set to return in between the sticks, taking back his place from Marco Sportiello.
Elsewhere, in attack, Olivier Giroud is likely to start ahead of Noah Okafor despite the latter getting his name on the scoresheet against Cagliari.
Having come on as a substitute in the same game, Rafael Leao should also return to the XI.
Other than long-term absentee Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic is ruled out with a muscular problem.
AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
|Defenders:
|Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi
|Midfielders:
|Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero
|Forwards:
|Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Chukwueze
Lazio team news
Enduring a busy schedule, Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri can be expected to ring in some changes once again, as the likes of Danilo Cataldi, Matteo Guendouzi and Daichi Kamada would throw in their hats to start at San Siro.
Juventus loanee Nicolo Rovella will hope to retain his place in the middle, while skipper Ciro Immobile should lead the line of attack.
Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Hysaj, Romagnoli, Casale, Marusic; Kamada, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Provedel, Sepe, Mandas
|Defenders:
|Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj
|Midfielders:
|Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Basic, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes
|Forwards:
|Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 6, 2023
|AC Milan 2-0 Lazio
|Serie A
|Jan 24, 2023
|Lazio 4-0 AC Milan
|Serie A
|Apr 24, 2022
|Lazio 1-2 AC Milan
|Serie A
|Feb 9, 2022
|AC Milan 4-0 Lazio
|Coppa Italia
|Sep 12, 2021
|AC Milan 2-0 Lazio
|Serie A