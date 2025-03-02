+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
San Siro
team-logo
Stream live on Paramount+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's AC Milan vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AAC MilanLazioAC Milan vs Lazio

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Battling for a place in Europe, AC Milan will play hosts to Lazio in Sunday's Serie A encounter at San Siro.

The Rosseneri are in a rough patch after back-to-back league losses against Torino and Bologna, while Lazio are coming off a Coppa Italia quarter-final exit after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Paramount+Watch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
FOX DeportesWatch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

AC Milan vs Lazio kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, March 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Lazio Probable lineups

AC MilanHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLAZ
16
M. Maignan
28
M. Thiaw
31
S. Pavlovic
20
A. Jimenez
19
T. Hernandez
14
T. Reijnders
79
J. Felix
29
Y. Fofana
10
R. Leao
11
C. Pulisic
7
S. Gimenez
35
C. Mandas
2
S. Gigot
30
N. Tavares
34
M. Gila
77
A. Marusic
10
M. Zaccagni
18
G. Isaksen
9
P. Rodriguez
8
M. Guendouzi
6
N. Rovella
19
B. Dia

4-2-3-1

LAZAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sergio Conceicao

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Baroni

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

AC Milan team news

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alessandro Florenzi and Emerson Royal remain sidelined by injuries, while Luka Jovic and Kyle Walker will be hopeful of playing a role in Sunday's game.

Until Walker's return, Alex Jimenez will continue to deputise at right-back, whereas Christian Pulisic is likely to be deployed on the same side further up the pitch.

Jovic may make the bench along with Tammy Abraham, as Santiago Gimenez is the front-runner to start up front.

Lazio team news

The visitors are set to remain without the likes of Taty Castellanos, Elseid Hysaj, Matias Vecino and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru due to injury issues.

Former Milan player Alessio Romagnoli sustained a muscular problem in the mid-week and hence emerges as a doubt for the San Siro tie. So Mario Gila is likely to partner Samuel Gigot at centre-back.

In-form Lazio skipper Mattia Zaccagni will continue on the left wing, with ex-Barcelona forward Pedro leading the line.

Form

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIL

Last 5 matches

LAZ

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement