How to watch today's AC Milan vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Battling for a place in Europe, AC Milan will play hosts to Lazio in Sunday's Serie A encounter at San Siro.

The Rosseneri are in a rough patch after back-to-back league losses against Torino and Bologna, while Lazio are coming off a Coppa Italia quarter-final exit after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter on Tuesday.

How to watch AC Milan vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

AC Milan vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Lazio will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, March 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alessandro Florenzi and Emerson Royal remain sidelined by injuries, while Luka Jovic and Kyle Walker will be hopeful of playing a role in Sunday's game.

Until Walker's return, Alex Jimenez will continue to deputise at right-back, whereas Christian Pulisic is likely to be deployed on the same side further up the pitch.

Jovic may make the bench along with Tammy Abraham, as Santiago Gimenez is the front-runner to start up front.

Lazio team news

The visitors are set to remain without the likes of Taty Castellanos, Elseid Hysaj, Matias Vecino and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru due to injury issues.

Former Milan player Alessio Romagnoli sustained a muscular problem in the mid-week and hence emerges as a doubt for the San Siro tie. So Mario Gila is likely to partner Samuel Gigot at centre-back.

In-form Lazio skipper Mattia Zaccagni will continue on the left wing, with ex-Barcelona forward Pedro leading the line.

