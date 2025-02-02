How to watch today's AC Milan vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and Milan derby start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Derby della Madonnina returns to San Siro as AC Milan and Inter will face off in Sunday's Serie A encounter.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in Saudi Arabia, about a month ago, when the Rossoneri clinched the Italian Super Cup upon edging the five-goal thriller 3-2.

However, while Inter are challenging for the Scudetto, Sunday's hosts find themselves outside the top six.

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

AC Milan vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, January 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

It will be a big ask for recent acquisition Kyle Walker to delve in at right-back given that Emerson Royal is out injured and Davide Calabria's bust-up with head coach Sergio Conceicao. Walker's involvement will allow Fikayo Tomori to move to his usual position at the heart of defense.

Midfielder Youssouf Fofana faces a ban, while Alvaro Morata is linked to a move away from the club. Moreover, Matteo Gabbia, Malick Thiaw, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Alessandro Florenzi are all unavailable due to injuries.

Inter team news

Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi are major doubts for the derby, while Joaquin Correa and Raffaele Di Gennaro are set to miss out with calf and hand injuries respectively.

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi would deploy Lautaro Martinez joining Marcus Thuram in attack once again amid leaning towards a similar line-up from the 3-0 Champions League win over Monaco in the mid-week.

Denzel Dumfries should feature on the right flank.

