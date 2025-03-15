How to watch today's AC Milan vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

European hopefuls AC Milan will welcome Como to San Siro for a Serie A encounter on Saturday.

The Rossoneri managed to avert their fourth defeat in their last five league games as Sergio Conceicao's side edged Lecce 3-2 last weekend, while Cesc Fabregas' men are coming off a 1-1 draw with Venezia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Como online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between AC Milan and Como will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

AC Milan vs Como kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Como will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, March 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 22 Emerson Royal Injuries and Suspensions — I. Azon

AC Milan team news

Alessandro Florenzi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be available for selection after the duo rejoined full training. Mike Maignan and Strahinja Pavlovic are back from their bans, but Emerson Royal will miss out due to injury.

Rafael Leao will eye a recall to the XI, while Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez should continue to feature in the final third.

Como team news

Assane Diao and Nico Paz are the main threats in attack for the visitors, while Patrick Cutrone and Dele Alli will remain confined to the bench.

Fabregas will be without Sergi Roberto and Ivan Azon on account of injury issues, but Marc-Oliver Kempf and Mergim Vojvoda return from their bans with the former likely to slot right back into the starting line up.

