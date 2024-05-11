AC Milan vs Cagliari: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Aiming to snap a six-game winless run in all competitions, AC Milan play host to Cagliari in Saturday's Serie A encounter at San Siro.
Stefano Pioli's men last recorded a 3-3 league draw with Genoa, while Cagliari have also gone four games without a win following a 1-1 draw with Lecce.
AC Milan vs Cagliari kick-off time & stadium
The Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Saturday, May 11, in the United States (US).
How to watch AC Milan vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
AC Milan team news
Davide Calabria and Yunus Musah are back from their respective and two-match and one-match bans.
On the other hand, goalkeeper Mike Maignan and midfield duo Tommaso Pobega and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will remain sidelined through injuries, while defender Simon Kjaer is doubtful on account of a flexor problem.
MLS-bound Olivier Giroud will continue to feature upfront.
AC Milan possible XI: Sportiello; Calabria, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Giroud
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
|Defenders:
|Tomori, Thiaw, Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Terracciano, Florenzi
|Midfielders:
|Bennacer, Reijnders, Musah, Adli, Pulisic
|Forwards:
|Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze
Cagliari team news
For the visitors, Tommaso Augello and Gianluca Gaetano are out suspended, while Nicolas Viola and Marco Mancosu remain confined to the treatment room.
Yerry Mina is expected to shake off a calf problem, while Leonardo Pavoletti is available for selection after recovering from a fractured foot but may not be able to displace the attacking duo of Zito Luvumbo and Gianluca Lapadula, with Eldor Shomurodov also pushing for a start.
Cagliari possible XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Dossena, Mina, Azzi; Makoumbou, Sulemana, Nandez; Oristanio; Luvumbo, Lapadula
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Scuffet, Radunovic, Aresti
|Defenders:
|Hatzidiakos, Wieteska, Dossena, Mina, Obert, Azzi, Zappa, Di Pardo
|Midfielders:
|Prati, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Nandez, Deila, Jankto, Oristanio
|Forwards:
|Petagna, Shomurodov, Luvumbo, Lapadula, Pavoletti
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Cagliari across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 2, 2024
|AC Milan 4-1 Cagliari
|Coppa Italia
|September 27, 2023
|Cagliari 1-3 AC Milan
|Serie A
|March 20, 2022
|Cagliari 0-1 AC Milan
|Serie A
|August 29, 2021
|AC Milan 4-1 Cagliari
|Serie A
|May 16, 2021
|AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari
|Serie A