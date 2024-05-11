AC Milan vs Cagliari: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to snap a six-game winless run in all competitions, AC Milan play host to Cagliari in Saturday's Serie A encounter at San Siro.

Stefano Pioli's men last recorded a 3-3 league draw with Genoa, while Cagliari have also gone four games without a win following a 1-1 draw with Lecce.

AC Milan vs Cagliari kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Saturday, May 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch AC Milan vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Serie A match between AC Milan and Cagliari will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Davide Calabria and Yunus Musah are back from their respective and two-match and one-match bans.

On the other hand, goalkeeper Mike Maignan and midfield duo Tommaso Pobega and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will remain sidelined through injuries, while defender Simon Kjaer is doubtful on account of a flexor problem.

MLS-bound Olivier Giroud will continue to feature upfront.

AC Milan possible XI: Sportiello; Calabria, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Reijnders, Musah, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Cagliari team news

For the visitors, Tommaso Augello and Gianluca Gaetano are out suspended, while Nicolas Viola and Marco Mancosu remain confined to the treatment room.

Yerry Mina is expected to shake off a calf problem, while Leonardo Pavoletti is available for selection after recovering from a fractured foot but may not be able to displace the attacking duo of Zito Luvumbo and Gianluca Lapadula, with Eldor Shomurodov also pushing for a start.

Cagliari possible XI: Scuffet; Zappa, Dossena, Mina, Azzi; Makoumbou, Sulemana, Nandez; Oristanio; Luvumbo, Lapadula

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scuffet, Radunovic, Aresti Defenders: Hatzidiakos, Wieteska, Dossena, Mina, Obert, Azzi, Zappa, Di Pardo Midfielders: Prati, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Nandez, Deila, Jankto, Oristanio Forwards: Petagna, Shomurodov, Luvumbo, Lapadula, Pavoletti

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Cagliari across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 2, 2024 AC Milan 4-1 Cagliari Coppa Italia September 27, 2023 Cagliari 1-3 AC Milan Serie A March 20, 2022 Cagliari 0-1 AC Milan Serie A August 29, 2021 AC Milan 4-1 Cagliari Serie A May 16, 2021 AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari Serie A

