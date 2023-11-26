Aberdeen vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will look to continue their hot streak in the Scottish Premiership when they travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on Sunday lunchtime.

The Gers have been in solid form lately, having won six straight league games since suffering a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen in the reverse fixture at Ibrox at the end of September, a result that led the hierarchy to part company with former manager Michael Beale.

Philippe Clement, Beale's replacement, has gone undefeated in seven games in all competitions since taking over at Ibrox, and Rangers are steadily whittling down Celtic's commanding lead in the Scottish Premiership championship race.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, have been wildly inconsistent this season as the Dons are ninth in the table and out of Europe. Some brilliant performances against PAOK and Eintracht Frankfurt away, Rangers away and getting to the Scottish League Cup Final have been overshadowed by absolute howlers like that 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Celtic last time out and defeats to Kilmarnock and Hibs in the league.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aberdeen vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm GMT Venue: Pittodrie Stadium Location: Aberdeen, Scotland

The Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and Aberdeen will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Kick-off is at 12 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be broadcast live in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen are set to be without the services of James McGarry and Shayden Morris due to hamstring injuries, with both players expected to return early next month. Conor Barron and Jamie McGrath both missed out on Aberdeen's defeat against Celtic due to injury problems, but are back available this weekend.

North Macedonian centre-forward Bojan Miovski has almost single-handedly saved Aberdeen's season, with 10 goals from 20 outings in all competitions. His striking qualities could be called upon once again to try and breach past the Rangers' high line.

Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, McKenzie; Polvara, Shinnie, Hayes, Clarkson; Duk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Ritchie, Doohan Defenders: Williams, MacKenzie, McGarry, Dadia, MacDonald, Gartenmann, Rubežić, Jensen, Milne, Devlin Midfielders: McGrath, Hayes, Polvara, Marshall, Clarkson, Duncan, Barron, Shinnie Forwards: Sokler, Morris, Besuijen, Guèye, Miovski, Duk

Rangers team news

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will welcome Rabbi Matondo (knee) and John Souttar (muscle) back from respective injury concerns, but midfielder Ryan Jack is a doubt due to an unspecified injury, with playmaker Nico Raskin and forward Kemar Roofe still unavailable. Northern Irish midfielder Steven Davis remains sidelined as he continues to rehabilitate his knee injury.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Yilmaz; Cantwell, Lundstram; Wright, Lammers, Sima; Danilo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, McPake, Cantwell, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers, Lawrence, Sima

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/9/23 Rangers 1-3 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 7/5/23 Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 23/4/23 Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership 15/1/23 Rangers 2-1 Aberdeen Scottish League Cup 21/12/22 Aberdeen 2-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership

