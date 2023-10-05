Aberdeen vs HJK: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen and HJK will be looking to avoid another defeat in the Europa Conference League when the two sides clash at Pittodrie on Thursday.

The Dons lost their Group G opener 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt, while the Finnish side succumbed to a 3-2 loss to PAOK last month.

Both Aberdeen and HJK have since won their subsequent domestic matches with the former coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Rangers at the weekend and Klubi last beating Honka 3-0 last Friday.

Aberdeen vs HJK kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Pittodrie

The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on October 5 in the United States (US).

How to watch Aberdeen vs HJK online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson may be tempted to name a similar lineup from the Rangers win, with Bojan Miovski likely to be preferred over Duk for a centre-forward role.

Richard Jensen will be raring to face the side he spent a bit of his youth career at.

Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, McKenzie; Polvara, Shinnie, Clarkson, McGrath; Miovski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Williams, Rubezic, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan Forwards: Duk, Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris

HJK team news

Goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa is still sidelined with an injury he suffered in the PAOK loss, but Georgios Kanellopoulos is back after sustaining a knock of his own in the same game.

Jesse Ost would replace Maenpaa in goal, with Topi Keskinen throwing his hat for a start after scoring against Honka.

HJK possible XI: Ost; Raitala, Da Graca, Toivio; Soiri, Lingman, Kanellopoulos, Hamalainen; Keskinen, Radulovic, Bande.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ost, Iliev Defenders: Ollila, Hamalainen, Toivio, Da Graca, Halme, Tenho, Moren, Raitala, Kouassivi-Benissan, Pettersson Midfielders: Rogic, Peltola, Paananen, Soiri, Kanellopoulos, Hetemaj Forwards: Hostikka, Radulovic, Lingman, Riski, Bande, Keskinen, Olusanya, Stjopin, Tanaka, Ezeh

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki face each other across all competitions.

