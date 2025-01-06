How to watch today’s Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia 76ers are ready to host the Phoenix Suns to start a thrilling NBA battle on January 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Phoenix Suns are going to Philadelphia to try to end a three-game losing streak on the road.

The 76ers have had a tough time at home, where they are 5-9, and against stronger opponents, where they are 4-12 against teams with records above .500. On the other hand, the Suns have had trouble on the road, where they have a 5-10 record. Also, they are 4-8 when games are settled by ten points or more.

The 76ers score 107.6 points each game on average, which is 6.8 points less compared to the 114.4 points that the Phoenix Suns usually give up. On the other hand, Phoenix scores 112.1 points a game, which is a bit more than the 76ers' 110.8 points allowed per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Phoenix Suns in an exciting NBA clash on January 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date January 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Wells Fargo Center Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Tyrese Maxey scores 25.2 points each game for the 76ers and makes 84.3% of his free throws. He shoots 42.1% from the field.

Andre Drummond grabs 7.9 rebounds every game, with 2.6 coming from offense and 5.3 coming from defense.

KJ Martin stops 0.67 shots per game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Kelly Oubre Jr. Hand injury Day-to-Day PG, Jared McCain Meniscus injury Out

Phoenix Suns team news

Kevin Durant leads the Suns' attack with 27.6 points a game. He makes 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 84.2% of his free throws.

Jusuf Nurkic gets 9.5 rebounds per game, with 7.6 coming from defense and 1.9 coming from offense.

Devin Booker serves 36.3 minutes per game, allows 2.3 turnovers, and gives out 6.6 assists per game.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Tyus Jones Illness Day-to-Day SF, Royce O'Neale Ankle injury Out

Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

The last five games between the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers have been a tie, with Phoenix coming out on top 3-2. Most recently, on the fifth of November 2024, the Suns won by a score of 118–116, showing that they can win close games.

Phoenix has also shown that it can dominate in big wins, like the 125–105 rout on the 26th of March 2023. The 76ers, on the other hand, have demonstrated that they can fight, especially with their 112-100 win on November 4th, 2023.

The Suns are having a tough time on the road. This game could come down to whether Philadelphia can take advantage of Phoenix's defensive flaws while keeping Kevin Durant along with Devin Booker in check.

Date Results Nov 05, 2024 Suns 118-116 76ers Mar 21, 2024 Suns 115-102 76ers Nov 04, 2023 76ers 112-100 Suns Mar 26, 2023 Suns 125-105 76ers Nov 08, 2022 76ers 100-88 Suns

