2025 Kia Skills Challenge: How to watch, streaming details and participants for NBA All-Star Saturday night event

GOAL has everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, including the participants, time and past winners.

The Kia Skills Challenge will set the stage for All-Star Saturday Night, bringing a blend of excitement and fundamental basketball skills to the spotlight. While this event sometimes flies under the radar during NBA All-Star Weekend, fans should make sure to tune in—it's an electrifying showcase that tests every facet of the game.

Three squads will go head-to-head in a team-based showdown, a format the NBA introduced a couple of years ago. Each trio will navigate an obstacle course, putting their passing, dribbling, and shooting skills to the test. The squad that clocks the fastest time in the relay-style competition will walk away with the title.

Last year’s tweak to the format proved to be a game-changer, making it a must-keep feature for the league. For those looking to catch the action live, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and stream the event.

So, who's stepping up to take flight in this year's All-Star Skills Challenge contest? Here's a rundown of the participants set to wow the crowd, along with details on how to catch the action live—on TV and online.

2025 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge: Date & time

The NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge Event 2025 will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT (third event) Venue: Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

How to watch the 2025 Kia Skills Challenge

TV Channel: TNT

All of the events for All-Star Saturday Night, including the Skills Challenge, will be broadcast on TNT. Streaming options are available on Sling TV and DirecTV Stream, which is currently offering a FREE trial to new members.

2025 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge participants

This year's Kia Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend will showcase a blend of seasoned veterans, rising stars, and some of the NBA's marquee names, with four dynamic duos vying for the crown.

The league unveiled the lineup on Friday, confirming that Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley will represent Team Cavs, while Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama suit up for Team Spurs. Draymond Green and Moses Moody will carry the banner for Team Warriors, while the rookie squad will be led by the top two selections of last year’s draft—Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr.

With All-Star Weekend unfolding at the Warriors' Chase Center, Green and Moody will enjoy a home-court edge. Green's versatility and all-around game could play a pivotal role in boosting their chances, but history shows that winning in front of a home crowd is no easy feat. Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, and Tyrese Haliburton pulled it off for the Indiana Pacers last year, yet Golden State will face stiff opposition.

Wembanyama boasts guard-like skills despite his towering frame, while Paul, a future Hall of Famer, is one of the craftiest floor generals the league has ever seen. Over in Cleveland, Mitchell and Mobley have powered the Cavaliers to an NBA-best 41-10 record, making them a formidable duo in this competition.

The rookie tandem remains the biggest wild card. Risacher (Atlanta Hawks) and Sarr (Washington Wizards), the top two picks of their draft class, are still getting acclimated to the NBA, but this event provides them with the perfect national stage to make a statement.

NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Past Winners

Year Winner 2003 Jason Kidd, New Jersey Nets 2004 Baron Davis, New Orleans Hornets 2005 Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns 2006 Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat 2007 Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat 2008 Deron Williams, Utah Jazz 2009 Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls 2010 Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns 2011 Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors 2012 Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs 2013 Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers 2014 Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers/Trey Burke, Utah Jazz 2015 Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets 2016 Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves 2017 Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks 2018 Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets 2019 Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics 2020 Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat 2021 Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers 2022 Team Cavs (Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen) 2023 Team Jazz (Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler) 2024 Team Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner)

2025 NBA All-Star schedule