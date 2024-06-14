European Championship
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
Florian Wirtz 10'Jamal Musiala 19'Kai Havertz 45' + 1' (pen)Niclas Fuellkrug 68'Emre Can 90' + 3'
Antonio Ruediger 87' (og)
(HT 3-0) (FT 5-1)

Germany vs ScotlandResults & stats,