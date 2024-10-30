DFB-Pokal
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
J. Lemmer 84', 90' + 11'
A. Vukotic 56'T. Kempe 90' + 2' (pen)I. Lidberg 98'
(HT 0-0) (FT 2-2) (AET 2-3)

Dynamo Dresden vs DarmstadtResults & stats,