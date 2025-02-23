Major League Soccer
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
J. Russell-Rowe 19'C. Teran 38' (og)D. Rossi 45' + 1', 50'
B. Gutierrez 13', 22'
(HT 3-2) (FT 4-2)

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire FCResults & stats,

;