NWSL
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Deyna Castellanos 19'Racheal Kundananji 90' + 3'
Diana Ordonez 66', 87'Havana Solaun 90' + 10'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-3)

Bay FC vs Houston DashResults & stats,