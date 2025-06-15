NWSL
team-logo
1 - 2
FT
team-logo
R. Tiernan 11'
C. Vine 1'B. Pinto 90' + 5'
(HT 1-1) (FT 1-2)

Presented by

Modelo logoDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+

Angel City FC vs North Carolina CourageResults & stats,