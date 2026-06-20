Zlatan Ibrahimovic mockingly crowned 'greatest in Inter history' for chaotic situation at cross-town rivals AC Milan

Materazzi aimed his comments at Milan's current organisational difficulties and the criticism surrounding the club's leadership. Referring to Ibrahimovic's role in the Rossoneri hierarchy, the former Italy international sarcastically suggested that his old rival was helping Inter more than Milan.

Materazzi joked: "For me, it was just on-field issues. For him, I don't know, but I can't tell him anything because with what he's doing, he's the greatest Inter in history."