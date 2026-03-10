'Xavi is right' - Atletico Madrid director backs Barcelona legend in Lionel Messi return claim despite Joan Laporta & Javier Tebas denials

Laporta has moved quickly to dismiss these allegations, framing his former manager as a pawn in a larger political game ahead of the upcoming presidential elections. The president argued that the transfer collapsed because of a lack of communication from the player's camp rather than any boardroom veto.

He claimed the coach had allowed himself to be used, noting that while financial plans were being prepared, there was sudden silence from Jorge Messi before they were informed of the decision to join Inter Miami.

"Regarding Messi, in 2023 I sent the contract to Jorge Messi, who was very polite. And in May he told me it couldn't happen because he would be under too much pressure here and that he preferred to go to Miami. And I told him I respected that,” he said.

Tebas has bolstered this defence by insisting that the league never provided the necessary financial clearance, adding that no official request was ever made.