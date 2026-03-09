Joan Laporta says Xavi 'couldn't balance his family with work' as Barcelona chief hits back at claim he blocked Lionel Messi return

Laporta opted to strike back during the presidential debate with rival candidate Víctor Font as it quickly turned to the club's failure to bring Messi back in 2023. While Font accused the current administration of "breaking relations with the best player in history," Laporta insisted that the decision rested entirely with the Argentine superstar rather than any boardroom interference. He maintained that a concrete contract offer was put on the table but was ultimately rejected by the Messi camp for personal reasons.

Hitting back at Xavi, Laporta said: "He relaxed and couldn't balance his family and professional life. He said our team wouldn't be competitive in Europe. He was constantly dissatisfied with the squad he had. And regarding Messi, in 2023 I sent the contract to Jorge Messi, who was very polite. And in May he told me it couldn't happen because he would be under too much pressure here and that he preferred to go to Miami. And I told him I respected that.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas has also addressed the situation and disputed Xavi's telling of events, saying that the Spanish top flight had not given the green light for such a deal to go through.