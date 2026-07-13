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Xabi Alonso ready for Chelsea 'challenge' as new coach gears up for long-awaited Premier League return

Chelsea
Premier League
X. Alonso

Xabi Alonso has spoken of his excitement and honour at taking charge of Chelsea, using his first press conference as head coach to outline his ambitions for the club and his eagerness to return to the Premier League after years away from English football.

  • A dream opportunity at Stamford Bridge

    Alonso cut a figure of calm and confidence as he addressed the media in the Drake Suite for the first time since taking the reins at Chelsea. In comments highlighted by Chelsea’s official website, the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss, who has already begun implementing his ideas at the club’s Cobham training ground, made no secret of his delight at being chosen to lead the Blues into a new era.

    "Firstly, I want to say thank you to everyone for the welcome," Alonso explains in his opening answer. "The excitement (for taking the job) is very simple; it’s the club, the squad, and the opportunity to come to this great club. I want to be part of this club, working together with the sporting directors, with the players and with the staff around me in Cobham."

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    Building a winning bond with the fans

    Central to Alonso's philosophy is the creation of a unified atmosphere between the squad and the Stamford Bridge faithful. After a period of transition for the club, the Spaniard is determined to restore Chelsea to their former position as perennial winners while playing an attractive style of football that resonates with the supporters.

    "We want to create excitement, to have that bond with the supporters and to win games and be successful," the Spaniard added. "I see this as a club with great potential. There is a strong base here already, and now we want to keep building to ensure we are competitive on the pitch."

  • The challenge of the world's toughest league

    While Alonso is well-acquainted with English football following his legendary playing stint at Liverpool, he acknowledges that the Premier League has evolved. The move represents his first managerial role in England, and he is eager to test his tactical acumen against the world’s elite coaches in what he considers the ultimate environment.

    "The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world right now," added the Spaniard. "It’s a challenge to come here, to come back to the league, in my managerial career but one I’m really excited about accepting and improving and learning together."

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  • Honouring the history of the Blues

    Alonso's arrival at Chelsea sees him follow in the footsteps of several managerial heavyweights. He spoke with reverence regarding the club's trophy-laden history and the calibre of personnel that have graced the pitch at Stamford Bridge, noting that it is a privilege to now be responsible for the club's future success.

    "The history of Chelsea is there (for all to see). Not just because of the success, but because of all the great players that they have played here and so many great managers that have been here. I feel really honoured and privileged (to be here), and I can’t wait to get to work," Alonso concluded.


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