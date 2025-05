This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Wrexham captain James McClean sends out 'keeping together' message after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side sign off history-making season with victory Wrexham J. McClean League One Championship James McClean sent out a message to supporters after Wrexham ended their 'history-making' season with a win over Lincoln City. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below McClean sends message at end of the 2024-25 campaign

Wrexham ended the historic season on a high

Beat Lincoln City 2-0 in their final game Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask