Are Wrexham Premier League-ready? Red Dragons backed to emulate high-flying Sunderland amid Championship promotion push
Wrexham pushing for historic fourth successive promotion
After a slow start to the season, winning only two of their opening 10 league matches, Wrexham currently occupy the final playoff spot in the Championship. Phil Parkinson's team have claimed 44 points from 29 games so far, and while an automatic promotion push is out of the question, they'll fancy their chances of finishing inside the top six.
Securing a playoff finish would be an achievement in itself, given that the Welsh outfit were a National League side as recently as 2022. And former striker Campbell feels they have what it takes to emulate high-flying Sunderland should they go up this season.
Campbell, who spent four seasons at the Stadium of Light following his permanent arrival from Manchester United in 2009, believes it would be "incredible for football" if Wrexham to indeed to secure a Premier League spot for the first time in their history this season.
Wrexham's rise a 'fantastic story' says Campbell
Speaking exclusively with BettingLounge, Campbell dubbed Wrexham's journey from non-league to the Championship "incredible", saying: "The whole Wrexham journey has been incredible. The way they've connected with the fans, it just feels like a never-ending story that keeps getting better.
"It would be great for football and great for Wrexham if they could make the playoffs and do the unthinkable, ending up in the Premier League. It's a fantastic story.
"Some of my old teammates have been part of that journey, and it's always great to see teams doing well, especially when you have had players like Steven Fletcher, James McClean, and now Lewis O'Brien adding to the history they're making."
Wrexham 'just keep going' Campbell adds
And on whether it would be too soon for Wrexham to ply their trade in the Premier League, Campbell compared their potential situation to Sunderland this season, adding: "Would it be too soon to get to the Premier League? I think you just have to get in and deal with it when you're there. You could have said that about Sunderland last season, and look how they're doing this season.
"I think the first season is, I wouldn't say the easiest, but you have that momentum, that elation. Everyone's happy, you're in the Premier League, every game is exciting, and you do well. It's always the second season where things settle down, it's not quite as exciting, and that's when a lot of clubs come undone.
"It's difficult to go out and spend loads of money on a whole new squad, it's always a risk because you don't know how they're going to gel. So, I think you're best off just getting up there and seeing what happens. Winning, whether it's through the playoffs or automatically, is an unbelievable, great achievement.
"Sometimes it is too soon for clubs. Maybe for Wrexham, but the way they've been going, you know, it's been 'too soon' every year, but they just keep going, so who knows what can happen."
What comes next for Wrexham
Wrexham returned to winning ways last time out, having previously followed up a surprise 2-1 home loss to Norwich with a 1-1 draw with Leicester. Parkinson's side claimed all the spoils from the jaws of defeat, having struck twice in second-half injury time as Oliver Rathbone's dramatic last-gasp thunderbolt saw Wrexham claim a 3-2 victory at QPR.
And Wrexham will feel confident about making it back-to-back league wins to maintain their playoff push when they take bottom of the table, Sheffield Wednesday, on Saturday afternoon.
The doomed Owls were handed a 12-point deduction back in October, having been placed into administration by former owner Dejphon Chansiri, who has also been banned for being an owner or director of an EFL club for a period of three years. The Yorkshire side were then penalised a further six points in December, and they now sit a whopping 37 points from safety.
