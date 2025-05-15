This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Siddhant Lazar

'Wouldn't he be ripe to be shopped?' - Alexi Lalas urges AC Milan to build around Christian Pulisic, or risk losing the U.S. star

The former USMNT standout says Milan's failed season could prompt Pulisic to consider leaving the club

  • Lalas says Milan misfires could prompt Pulisic to evaluate options
  • Highlights Pulisic's comfort and success at Milan as factors
  • Calls for significant summer investment to convince him
