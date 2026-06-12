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Wolves transfer crisis! Kieran Trippier threatens to walk away from Molineux deal following shock Rob Edwards dismissal
Trippier's Wolves future thrown into doubt
Trippier is considering whether to continue with his move to Wolves following the club's decision to sack Edwards, according to Sky Sports. The 35-year-old only agreed to join the Championship side last week and was officially unveiled as a major summer signing on Monday. Edwards' role in the transfer was significant. The former England international chose Wolves after buying into the vision presented by the head coach, but that project has been thrown into uncertainty by the manager's departure.
Trippier was reportedly informed of Edwards' dismissal by someone outside the club on Thursday morning. Having arrived as a free agent after leaving Newcastle, he is now reassessing whether he wants to remain part of Wolves' plans under a different manager.
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Anger over the handling of the decision
Edwards and his coaching staff were said to have learned of their dismissals late on Wednesday night and were unhappy with how the news was communicated. The former Luton Town boss had been preparing for the new Championship season alongside his staff and had been heavily involved in recruitment plans.
The situation has also frustrated Trippier, who reportedly feels let down by the sudden change. The defender had cancelled a holiday in order to complete a medical and finalise his move to Wolves earlier this week.
Wolves face growing uncertainty
The fallout extends beyond Trippier's future. Wolves had been building their summer recruitment strategy around Edwards, who was instrumental in bringing both Trippier and Raul Jimenez to the club.
Trippier's commitment now appears uncertain despite his agreement to join. Because he is due to officially become a Wolves player on July 1, when his Newcastle contract expires, there remains a limited opportunity for him to explore a potential exit. The episode has also raised questions about communication within the club, with both the coaching staff and key new arrivals reportedly caught off guard by the decision.
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New boss tasked with restoring stability
Wolves are already moving towards appointing a replacement, with Gil Vicente head coach Cesar Peixoto expected to take charge. The club's immediate challenge will be to restore confidence and prevent further disruption to its summer plans. Keeping Trippier committed to the project is likely to be a priority. After a turbulent few days at Molineux, Wolves now face the task of convincing their marquee signing that the club's ambitions remain unchanged despite the managerial upheaval.