Julian Nagelsmann raved that Ouedraogo is "a really lovely person, very friendly and open"—and, crucially, "an incredibly talented player".

While the 20-year-old was still being chauffeured around the sprawling grounds of the team's luxurious hotel, Graylyn Estate in Winston-Salem, in a golf cart, fans wondered: why Ouedraogo, and not Said El Mala or Chris Führich? Nagelsmann explained that, after Karl's bitter World Cup exit, he had "absolutely" wanted another youngster in the squad. Unlike Cologne's El Mala, the 20-year-old Leipzig midfielder is "in top form and in the groove. He'll take us further."

Just as he did on his sensational November debut in Leipzig, where the RB pro needed just 102 seconds to score after coming on as a sub against Slovakia. Ouedraogo, "much like Lenny", immediately "made a top impression on us, unlike other young players", Nagelsmann stressed again. He also noted that he had "received extremely positive feedback from all our players".

The national coach caught up with the attacker while he was holidaying in Marbella, Spain, after a pre-season tour to South Africa with RB Leipzig. Upon hearing of his late call-up, Ouedraogo admitted, "I had to take a moment to process it," calling the opportunity "a huge honour" and a "childhood dream".