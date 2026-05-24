William Saliba admits PSG are 'still scary' but hungry Arsenal star backs 'the best defence' to silence Ousmane Dembele & Co

Saliba made it clear Arsenal’s first league title under Arteta is only the beginning for the current squad. The defender also spoke about the threat posed by PSG’s attacking players, including Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

"It would mean a lot," Saliba said, as quoted by The Standard. "Now we have started with the Premier League, it is my first one, so I am happy. But I am not full. I want more. And there is a big chance next week in the Champions League, so we have to give everything."

"They were scary last year, and they're still scary this year. So nothing has changed. We know that if we want to beat them, we have to be 100%. We have the best defence this season. And when you are the best, you want to play the best so we are so happy to have attackers like this to play against us next Saturday and I hope we will win that battle."