FC Bayern confirmed on Friday morning that, although Neuer will travel to Berlin to back the FCB squad, he is not yet fit enough to play.
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Will Manuel Neuer play for Bayern Munich in the DFB Cup final? The decision is made
According to Sky, while Neuer's recovery is progressing well, a small risk remains. The 40-year-old has chosen not to gamble with his fitness so close to the World Cup, where he is expected to regain his place as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper.
Jonas Urbig will once again replace him in the DFB Cup final. The 22-year-old backup keeper will make his 20th appearance of the season—and arguably the biggest game of his career so far. Goalkeepers Sven Ulreich and Jannis Bärtl are also in head coach Vincent Kompany's squad.
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Manuel Neuer was substituted during the final matchday of the Bundesliga season.
Neuer had already been sidelined in December, February and March due to muscle-fibre tears. During last Saturday's 5–1 victory over 1. FC Köln on the final Bundesliga matchday, he was substituted as a precaution due to calf problems.
The following day, he signed a contract extension until 2027. On Thursday, coach Nagelsmann included him in Germany's preliminary World Cup squad for the tournament in North America. The DFB team will kick off its preparations on Wednesday in Herzogenaurach.