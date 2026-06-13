From Bukayo Saka's injury issues to Jude Bellingham blowing up: Six reasons why England WON'T win the World Cup

After the dismal 1-0 loss to Japan back in March, Tuchel was asked in his post-match interview on ITV if England had become too dependent upon Kane, who had missed the friendly at Wembley through injury. "Well, why would Argentina not rely on (Lionel) Messi or Portugal not rely on Cristiano Ronaldo?" Tuchel countered. "This is totally normal.
"In the absence of Harry Kane, we don't have the same threat. But Bayern Munich in the absence of Harry Kane don’t have the same threat. No team in the world has the same threat."
And one can understand Tuchel's point: if you take the most prolific player out of any team, it's going to make it more difficult for them to score goals. However, there is simply no disguising that England are more reliant than most World Cup contenders on their talisman.
Aside from the fact that Kane accounts for more than half of the squad's international goals, the principal problem is that neither of his understudies are anywhere near his level.
Ollie Watkins finished the season well for Aston Villa, netted a last-minute winner for England in the Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands and scored a close-range header against Costa Rica - but he's only scored seven goals for his country overall.
The other alternative to Kane, Ivan Toney, is coming off the back of the most prolific campaign of his club career - but in Saudi Arabia. What's more, his solitary strike for England also came all the way back in March 2024, in a friendly against Belgium, and his mere inclusion in the squad hammers home just how essential it is that Kane stays fully fit for the duration of the World Cup.
He really is England's answer to Ronaldo and Messi. But whereas you could argue that both Portugal and Argentina could win this tournament without their respective all-time leading goal-scorers, England most certainly would not. If Kane gets injured, England are done.