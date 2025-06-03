This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Entertainment ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ would retain interest through relegation ‘adversity’ as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney exceed expectations in ‘5-10 year’ plan Wrexham Championship Premier League League One The ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series would retain interest through “adversity” as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have exceeded expectations. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Historic run of three successive promotions

Documentary opened up a window to the world

Co-owners remain fully committed to project Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask