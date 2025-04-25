'A little bit ahead of Stevie' - Wayne Rooney believes Kevin De Bruyne was better than Steven Gerrard as Man Utd legend hails Man City midfielder
Wayne Rooney believes Kevin De Bruyne is "a little bit ahead of" Steven Gerrard as the Manchester United legend hailed the Manchester City midfielder.
- De Bruyne set to end his stint with City
- Has established himself as one of the PL's greatest
- Rooney rates him higher than Gerrard