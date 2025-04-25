This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/Goal 'A little bit ahead of Stevie' - Wayne Rooney believes Kevin De Bruyne was better than Steven Gerrard as Man Utd legend hails Man City midfielder K. De Bruyne S. Gerrard Liverpool Premier League Manchester United Manchester City Wayne Rooney believes Kevin De Bruyne is "a little bit ahead of" Steven Gerrard as the Manchester United legend hailed the Manchester City midfielder. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below De Bruyne set to end his stint with City

Has established himself as one of the PL's greatest

Rooney rates him higher than Gerrard Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Never miss a moment with Manchester City Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe