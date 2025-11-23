WATCH: Son Heung-min shows Tottenham what they're missing with superb free-kick in 95th minute of crunch MLS playoff clash with Thomas Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps

Emmanuel Sabbi broke the deadlock for Whitecaps in the 39th minute, before Mathias Laborda doubled the lead at the stroke of half-time. However, Son inspired a terrific comeback for LAFC as the ex-Spurs forward first scored on the hour mark before converting a free-kick in the 95th minute of the match to restore parity and take the match to extra-time and then a penalty shootout.

Unfortunately, LAFC could not build on the Son-inspired comeback as they lost 4-3 in the penalties and crashed out of the race for the MLS Cup, with the South Korean himself missing from the spot.