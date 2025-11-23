WATCH: Son Heung-min shows Tottenham what they're missing with superb free-kick in 95th minute of crunch MLS playoff clash with Thomas Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps
Son scores stunning last-gasp equaliser
Emmanuel Sabbi broke the deadlock for Whitecaps in the 39th minute, before Mathias Laborda doubled the lead at the stroke of half-time. However, Son inspired a terrific comeback for LAFC as the ex-Spurs forward first scored on the hour mark before converting a free-kick in the 95th minute of the match to restore parity and take the match to extra-time and then a penalty shootout.
Unfortunately, LAFC could not build on the Son-inspired comeback as they lost 4-3 in the penalties and crashed out of the race for the MLS Cup, with the South Korean himself missing from the spot.
Watch the clip
Muller remains in race to win his maiden title in MLS
Like Son, Muller moved to the MLS this summer and joined Vancouver Whitecaps. The veteran German forward has appeared in 10 matches for the MLS side across all competitions and provided four assists. Muller will now aim to go all the way and clinch the MLS Cup in his debut season. Whitecaps will face the winner of San Diego vs Minnesota United FC clash in the Conference finals. In the Eastern Conference, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have also reached the last-four stage.
Is Son leaving LAFC this winter?
There has been speculation over Son's future in MLS with some reports claiming that he might move on loan in the January transfer window, but the South Korean star rebuffed those rumours recently, as he told TB Chosun: "I’ve never spoken to any club about a winter move. Such talk is simply untrue. For me, showing respect to my club and giving everything where I play - that’s what matters most. That won’t change. I won’t leave LAFC this winter, or ever, while I’m here. I respect this club deeply. As long as I’m wearing this badge, there will be no such thing as a loan or a move. Never."
He added: "I know fans get confused when rumours fly. But those stories aren’t true. And honestly, it might be disrespectful to my team to even talk that way. I love this club, and I have huge respect for everyone here."